Chinese yuan rmb to Liberian dollars today

Convert CNY to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
27,253.40 lrd

¥1.000 CNY = L$27.25 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.253427.2534
Low26.729826.6925
Average26.860226.7832
Change1.89%2.10%
1 CNY to LRD stats

The performance of CNY to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.2534 and a 30 day low of 26.7298. This means the 30 day average was 26.8602. The change for CNY to LRD was 1.89.

The performance of CNY to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.2534 and a 90 day low of 26.6925. This means the 90 day average was 26.7832. The change for CNY to LRD was 2.10.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Liberian Dollar
1 CNY27.25340 LRD
5 CNY136.26700 LRD
10 CNY272.53400 LRD
20 CNY545.06800 LRD
50 CNY1,362.67000 LRD
100 CNY2,725.34000 LRD
250 CNY6,813.35000 LRD
500 CNY13,626.70000 LRD
1000 CNY27,253.40000 LRD
2000 CNY54,506.80000 LRD
5000 CNY136,267.00000 LRD
10000 CNY272,534.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 LRD0.03669 CNY
5 LRD0.18346 CNY
10 LRD0.36693 CNY
20 LRD0.73385 CNY
50 LRD1.83463 CNY
100 LRD3.66926 CNY
250 LRD9.17315 CNY
500 LRD18.34630 CNY
1000 LRD36.69260 CNY
2000 LRD73.38520 CNY
5000 LRD183.46300 CNY
10000 LRD366.92600 CNY