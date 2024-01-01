Moroccan dirhams to Swiss francs today

Convert MAD to CHF at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = SFr.0.08847 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 MAD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08930.0893
Low0.08740.0866
Average0.08830.0876
Change1.23%0.48%
View full history

1 MAD to CHF stats

The performance of MAD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0893 and a 30 day low of 0.0874. This means the 30 day average was 0.0883. The change for MAD to CHF was 1.23.

The performance of MAD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0893 and a 90 day low of 0.0866. This means the 90 day average was 0.0876. The change for MAD to CHF was 0.48.

Track market ratesView MAD to CHF chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4980.7910.9491.3991.5391.34418.121
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.42911.21.7691.9471.722.922
1 EUR1.054655.9570.83311.4741.6221.41619.095

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Swiss Franc
1 MAD0.08847 CHF
5 MAD0.44234 CHF
10 MAD0.88468 CHF
20 MAD1.76936 CHF
50 MAD4.42341 CHF
100 MAD8.84681 CHF
250 MAD22.11702 CHF
500 MAD44.23405 CHF
1000 MAD88.46810 CHF
2000 MAD176.93620 CHF
5000 MAD442.34050 CHF
10000 MAD884.68100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Moroccan Dirham
1 CHF11.30350 MAD
5 CHF56.51750 MAD
10 CHF113.03500 MAD
20 CHF226.07000 MAD
50 CHF565.17500 MAD
100 CHF1,130.35000 MAD
250 CHF2,825.87500 MAD
500 CHF5,651.75000 MAD
1000 CHF11,303.50000 MAD
2000 CHF22,607.00000 MAD
5000 CHF56,517.50000 MAD
10000 CHF113,035.00000 MAD