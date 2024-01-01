5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Japanese yen

Convert MAD to JPY at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ¥15.55 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:57
MAD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 MAD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.739315.7393
Low15.208314.4290
Average15.478815.0840
Change2.23%2.87%
1 MAD to JPY stats

The performance of MAD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7393 and a 30 day low of 15.2083. This means the 30 day average was 15.4788. The change for MAD to JPY was 2.23.

The performance of MAD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7393 and a 90 day low of 14.4290. This means the 90 day average was 15.0840. The change for MAD to JPY was 2.87.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Japanese yen

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Japanese Yen
1 MAD15.54670 JPY
5 MAD77.73350 JPY
10 MAD155.46700 JPY
20 MAD310.93400 JPY
50 MAD777.33500 JPY
100 MAD1,554.67000 JPY
250 MAD3,886.67500 JPY
500 MAD7,773.35000 JPY
1000 MAD15,546.70000 JPY
2000 MAD31,093.40000 JPY
5000 MAD77,733.50000 JPY
10000 MAD155,467.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Moroccan Dirham
100 JPY6.43224 MAD
1000 JPY64.32240 MAD
1500 JPY96.48360 MAD
2000 JPY128.64480 MAD
3000 JPY192.96720 MAD
5000 JPY321.61200 MAD
5400 JPY347.34096 MAD
10000 JPY643.22400 MAD
15000 JPY964.83600 MAD
20000 JPY1,286.44800 MAD
25000 JPY1,608.06000 MAD
30000 JPY1,929.67200 MAD