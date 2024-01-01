10 Moroccan dirhams to Hong Kong dollars

Convert MAD to HKD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = $0.7789 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
MAD to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HKD
1 MAD to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79390.8096
Low0.77750.7775
Average0.78550.7939
Change-0.76%-3.35%
1 MAD to HKD stats

The performance of MAD to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7939 and a 30 day low of 0.7775. This means the 30 day average was 0.7855. The change for MAD to HKD was -0.76.

The performance of MAD to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8096 and a 90 day low of 0.7775. This means the 90 day average was 0.7939. The change for MAD to HKD was -3.35.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MAD0.77893 HKD
5 MAD3.89465 HKD
10 MAD7.78930 HKD
20 MAD15.57860 HKD
50 MAD38.94650 HKD
100 MAD77.89300 HKD
250 MAD194.73250 HKD
500 MAD389.46500 HKD
1000 MAD778.93000 HKD
2000 MAD1,557.86000 HKD
5000 MAD3,894.65000 HKD
10000 MAD7,789.30000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
100 HKD128.38100 MAD
200 HKD256.76200 MAD
300 HKD385.14300 MAD
500 HKD641.90500 MAD
1000 HKD1,283.81000 MAD
2000 HKD2,567.62000 MAD
2500 HKD3,209.52500 MAD
3000 HKD3,851.43000 MAD
4000 HKD5,135.24000 MAD
5000 HKD6,419.05000 MAD
10000 HKD12,838.10000 MAD
20000 HKD25,676.20000 MAD