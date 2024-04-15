1 Brazilian real to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BRL to MAD at the real exchange rate

1 brl
1.96 mad

1.000 BRL = 1.965 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:21
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7911.4641.6470.97117.735
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9971.7141.9291.13820.772
1 USD0.940.803183.5011.3761.5490.91416.678
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Moroccan Dirham
1 BRL1.96499 MAD
5 BRL9.82495 MAD
10 BRL19.64990 MAD
20 BRL39.29980 MAD
50 BRL98.24950 MAD
100 BRL196.49900 MAD
250 BRL491.24750 MAD
500 BRL982.49500 MAD
1000 BRL1,964.99000 MAD
2000 BRL3,929.98000 MAD
5000 BRL9,824.95000 MAD
10000 BRL19,649.90000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Brazilian Real
1 MAD0.50891 BRL
5 MAD2.54453 BRL
10 MAD5.08907 BRL
20 MAD10.17814 BRL
50 MAD25.44535 BRL
100 MAD50.89070 BRL
250 MAD127.22675 BRL
500 MAD254.45350 BRL
1000 MAD508.90700 BRL
2000 MAD1,017.81400 BRL
5000 MAD2,544.53500 BRL
10000 MAD5,089.07000 BRL