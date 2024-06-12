Convert DKK to MAD at the real exchange rate

Danish kroner to Moroccan dirhams today

1,000 dkk
1,433.85 mad

kr1.000 DKK = د.م.1.434 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2520.843299.361.62511.46889.781
1 USD0.93110.4680.784278.51.51210.66883.525
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6060.1441.0197.979
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3481355.1291.92813.605106.507

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 DKK1,43385 MAD
5 DKK7,16925 MAD
10 DKK14,33850 MAD
20 DKK28,67700 MAD
50 DKK71,69250 MAD
100 DKK143,38500 MAD
250 DKK358,46250 MAD
500 DKK716,92500 MAD
1000 DKK1.433,85000 MAD
2000 DKK2.867,70000 MAD
5000 DKK7.169,25000 MAD
10000 DKK14.338,50000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Danish Krone
1 MAD0,69742 DKK
5 MAD3,48710 DKK
10 MAD6,97421 DKK
20 MAD13,94842 DKK
50 MAD34,87105 DKK
100 MAD69,74210 DKK
250 MAD174,35525 DKK
500 MAD348,71050 DKK
1000 MAD697,42100 DKK
2000 MAD1.394,84200 DKK
5000 MAD3.487,10500 DKK
10000 MAD6.974,21000 DKK