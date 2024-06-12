Danish krone to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Moroccan dirhams is currently 1,434 today, reflecting a 0.126% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.838% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 1,446 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,430 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -0.332% decrease in value.