Convert CZK to MAD at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Moroccan dirhams today

10,000 czk
4,329.69 mad

Kč1.000 CZK = د.م.0.4330 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,478.454.33589.83134.8040.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,375.34.03383.56432.3760.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,754.45.145106.59841.3011.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Moroccan Dirham
1 CZK0,43297 MAD
5 CZK2,16485 MAD
10 CZK4,32969 MAD
20 CZK8,65938 MAD
50 CZK21,64845 MAD
100 CZK43,29690 MAD
250 CZK108,24225 MAD
500 CZK216,48450 MAD
1000 CZK432,96900 MAD
2000 CZK865,93800 MAD
5000 CZK2.164,84500 MAD
10000 CZK4.329,69000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MAD2,30963 CZK
5 MAD11,54815 CZK
10 MAD23,09630 CZK
20 MAD46,19260 CZK
50 MAD115,48150 CZK
100 MAD230,96300 CZK
250 MAD577,40750 CZK
500 MAD1.154,81500 CZK
1000 MAD2.309,63000 CZK
2000 MAD4.619,26000 CZK
5000 MAD11.548,15000 CZK
10000 MAD23.096,30000 CZK