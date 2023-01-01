10 Moroccan dirhams to Danish kroner

Convert MAD to DKK at the real exchange rate

10 mad
6.84 dkk

1.00000 MAD = 0.68359 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Danish Krone
1 MAD0.68359 DKK
5 MAD3.41795 DKK
10 MAD6.83591 DKK
20 MAD13.67182 DKK
50 MAD34.17955 DKK
100 MAD68.35910 DKK
250 MAD170.89775 DKK
500 MAD341.79550 DKK
1000 MAD683.59100 DKK
2000 MAD1367.18200 DKK
5000 MAD3417.95500 DKK
10000 MAD6835.91000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Moroccan Dirham
1 DKK1.46286 MAD
5 DKK7.31430 MAD
10 DKK14.62860 MAD
20 DKK29.25720 MAD
50 DKK73.14300 MAD
100 DKK146.28600 MAD
250 DKK365.71500 MAD
500 DKK731.43000 MAD
1000 DKK1462.86000 MAD
2000 DKK2925.72000 MAD
5000 DKK7314.30000 MAD
10000 DKK14628.60000 MAD