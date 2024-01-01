5 Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

Convert MAD to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 mad
0.92 bgn

د.م.1.000 MAD = лв0.1839 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:31
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.18393 BGN
5 MAD0.91963 BGN
10 MAD1.83926 BGN
20 MAD3.67852 BGN
50 MAD9.19630 BGN
100 MAD18.39260 BGN
250 MAD45.98150 BGN
500 MAD91.96300 BGN
1000 MAD183.92600 BGN
2000 MAD367.85200 BGN
5000 MAD919.63000 BGN
10000 MAD1,839.26000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.43698 MAD
5 BGN27.18490 MAD
10 BGN54.36980 MAD
20 BGN108.73960 MAD
50 BGN271.84900 MAD
100 BGN543.69800 MAD
250 BGN1,359.24500 MAD
500 BGN2,718.49000 MAD
1000 BGN5,436.98000 MAD
2000 BGN10,873.96000 MAD
5000 BGN27,184.90000 MAD
10000 BGN54,369.80000 MAD