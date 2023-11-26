500 Bulgarian levs to Moroccan dirhams

Convert BGN to MAD at the real exchange rate

500 bgn
2,823.26 mad

1.00000 BGN = 5.64651 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Moroccan Dirham
1 BGN5.64651 MAD
5 BGN28.23255 MAD
10 BGN56.46510 MAD
20 BGN112.93020 MAD
50 BGN282.32550 MAD
100 BGN564.65100 MAD
250 BGN1411.62750 MAD
500 BGN2823.25500 MAD
1000 BGN5646.51000 MAD
2000 BGN11293.02000 MAD
5000 BGN28232.55000 MAD
10000 BGN56465.10000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 MAD0.17710 BGN
5 MAD0.88550 BGN
10 MAD1.77101 BGN
20 MAD3.54202 BGN
50 MAD8.85505 BGN
100 MAD17.71010 BGN
250 MAD44.27525 BGN
500 MAD88.55050 BGN
1000 MAD177.10100 BGN
2000 MAD354.20200 BGN
5000 MAD885.50500 BGN
10000 MAD1771.01000 BGN