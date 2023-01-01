South African rand to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert ZAR to AED at the real exchange rate

1000 zar
196.93 aed

1.00000 ZAR = 0.19693 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Track the exchange rate
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.798180.91635598.751.5288223.32515.4617.2013
1 GBP1.2528511.14797750.1441.9153829.222719.369121.5506
1 EUR1.09130.87111653.4161.668425.454616.871518.7718
1 XOF0.001670150.001333080.0015304210.002553350.03895620.02582050.0287287

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Conversion rates South African Rand / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ZAR0.19693 AED
5 ZAR0.98464 AED
10 ZAR1.96928 AED
20 ZAR3.93856 AED
50 ZAR9.84640 AED
100 ZAR19.69280 AED
250 ZAR49.23200 AED
500 ZAR98.46400 AED
1000 ZAR196.92800 AED
2000 ZAR393.85600 AED
5000 ZAR984.64000 AED
10000 ZAR1969.28000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / South African Rand
1 AED5.07801 ZAR
5 AED25.39005 ZAR
10 AED50.78010 ZAR
20 AED101.56020 ZAR
50 AED253.90050 ZAR
100 AED507.80100 ZAR
250 AED1269.50250 ZAR
500 AED2539.00500 ZAR
1000 AED5078.01000 ZAR
2000 AED10156.02000 ZAR
5000 AED25390.05000 ZAR
10000 AED50780.10000 ZAR