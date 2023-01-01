1 thousand United Arab Emirates dirhams to South African rand

Convert AED to ZAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
5,132.66 zar

1.00000 AED = 5.13266 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / South African Rand
1 AED5.13266 ZAR
5 AED25.66330 ZAR
10 AED51.32660 ZAR
20 AED102.65320 ZAR
50 AED256.63300 ZAR
100 AED513.26600 ZAR
250 AED1283.16500 ZAR
500 AED2566.33000 ZAR
1000 AED5132.66000 ZAR
2000 AED10265.32000 ZAR
5000 AED25663.30000 ZAR
10000 AED51326.60000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ZAR0.19483 AED
5 ZAR0.97415 AED
10 ZAR1.94831 AED
20 ZAR3.89662 AED
50 ZAR9.74155 AED
100 ZAR19.48310 AED
250 ZAR48.70775 AED
500 ZAR97.41550 AED
1000 ZAR194.83100 AED
2000 ZAR389.66200 AED
5000 ZAR974.15500 AED
10000 ZAR1948.31000 AED