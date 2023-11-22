500 Euros to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert EUR to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 eur
167.877 kwd

1.00000 EUR = 0.33575 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:23
How to convert Euros to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EUR0.33575 KWD
5 EUR1.67877 KWD
10 EUR3.35753 KWD
20 EUR6.71506 KWD
50 EUR16.78765 KWD
100 EUR33.57530 KWD
250 EUR83.93825 KWD
500 EUR167.87650 KWD
1000 EUR335.75300 KWD
2000 EUR671.50600 KWD
5000 EUR1678.76500 KWD
10000 EUR3357.53000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Euro
1 KWD2.97838 EUR
5 KWD14.89190 EUR
10 KWD29.78380 EUR
20 KWD59.56760 EUR
50 KWD148.91900 EUR
100 KWD297.83800 EUR
250 KWD744.59500 EUR
500 KWD1489.19000 EUR
1000 KWD2978.38000 EUR
2000 KWD5956.76000 EUR
5000 KWD14891.90000 EUR
10000 KWD29783.80000 EUR