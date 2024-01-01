Kuwaiti dinars to Australian dollars today

Convert KWD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
4,938.92 aud

1.000 KWD = 4.939 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.1110.91518.7071.5181.6471,498.23.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2250.0180.0218.0270.044
1 EUR1.09390.828120.4431.6591.81,637.314.014
1 ZAR0.0534.4430.04910.0810.08880.090.196

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 KWD4.93892 AUD
5 KWD24.69460 AUD
10 KWD49.38920 AUD
20 KWD98.77840 AUD
50 KWD246.94600 AUD
100 KWD493.89200 AUD
250 KWD1,234.73000 AUD
500 KWD2,469.46000 AUD
1000 KWD4,938.92000 AUD
2000 KWD9,877.84000 AUD
5000 KWD24,694.60000 AUD
10000 KWD49,389.20000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AUD0.20247 KWD
5 AUD1.01237 KWD
10 AUD2.02473 KWD
20 AUD4.04946 KWD
50 AUD10.12365 KWD
100 AUD20.24730 KWD
250 AUD50.61825 KWD
500 AUD101.23650 KWD
1000 AUD202.47300 KWD
2000 AUD404.94600 KWD
5000 AUD1,012.36500 KWD
10000 AUD2,024.73000 KWD