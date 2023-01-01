5000 Kuwaiti dinars to Euros

Convert KWD to EUR at the real exchange rate

5000 kwd
14741.05 eur

1.00000 KWD = 2.94821 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Euro
1 KWD2.94821 EUR
5 KWD14.74105 EUR
10 KWD29.48210 EUR
20 KWD58.96420 EUR
50 KWD147.41050 EUR
100 KWD294.82100 EUR
250 KWD737.05250 EUR
500 KWD1474.10500 EUR
1000 KWD2948.21000 EUR
2000 KWD5896.42000 EUR
5000 KWD14741.05000 EUR
10000 KWD29482.10000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EUR0.33919 KWD
5 EUR1.69595 KWD
10 EUR3.39189 KWD
20 EUR6.78378 KWD
50 EUR16.95945 KWD
100 EUR33.91890 KWD
250 EUR84.79725 KWD
500 EUR169.59450 KWD
1000 EUR339.18900 KWD
2000 EUR678.37800 KWD
5000 EUR1695.94500 KWD
10000 EUR3391.89000 KWD