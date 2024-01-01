Kuwaiti dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert KWD to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
11,973.30 aed

ك1.000 KWD = د.إ11.97 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.989011.9890
Low11.964211.9086
Average11.977411.9529
Change0.02%0.34%
1 KWD to AED stats

The performance of KWD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.9890 and a 30 day low of 11.9642. This means the 30 day average was 11.9774. The change for KWD to AED was 0.02.

The performance of KWD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.9890 and a 90 day low of 11.9086. This means the 90 day average was 11.9529. The change for KWD to AED was 0.34.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KWD11,97330 AED
5 KWD59,86650 AED
10 KWD119,73300 AED
20 KWD239,46600 AED
50 KWD598,66500 AED
100 KWD1.197,33000 AED
250 KWD2.993,32500 AED
500 KWD5.986,65000 AED
1000 KWD11.973,30000 AED
2000 KWD23.946,60000 AED
5000 KWD59.866,50000 AED
10000 KWD119.733,00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AED0,08352 KWD
5 AED0,41760 KWD
10 AED0,83519 KWD
20 AED1,67038 KWD
50 AED4,17596 KWD
100 AED8,35191 KWD
250 AED20,87978 KWD
500 AED41,75955 KWD
1000 AED83,51910 KWD
2000 AED167,03820 KWD
5000 AED417,59550 KWD
10000 AED835,19100 KWD