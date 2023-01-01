5 Kuwaiti dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert KWD to AED at the real exchange rate

5 kwd
59,75 aed

1.00000 KWD = 11.95090 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KWD11.95090 AED
5 KWD59.75450 AED
10 KWD119.50900 AED
20 KWD239.01800 AED
50 KWD597.54500 AED
100 KWD1195.09000 AED
250 KWD2987.72500 AED
500 KWD5975.45000 AED
1000 KWD11950.90000 AED
2000 KWD23901.80000 AED
5000 KWD59754.50000 AED
10000 KWD119509.00000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AED0.08368 KWD
5 AED0.41838 KWD
10 AED0.83676 KWD
20 AED1.67351 KWD
50 AED4.18379 KWD
100 AED8.36757 KWD
250 AED20.91893 KWD
500 AED41.83785 KWD
1000 AED83.67570 KWD
2000 AED167.35140 KWD
5000 AED418.37850 KWD
10000 AED836.75700 KWD