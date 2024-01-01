Convert AED to KWD at the real exchange rate

2,000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

2,000 aed
166.984 kwd

د.إ1.000 AED = ك0.08349 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AED0,08349 KWD
5 AED0,41746 KWD
10 AED0,83492 KWD
20 AED1,66984 KWD
50 AED4,17460 KWD
100 AED8,34919 KWD
250 AED20,87297 KWD
500 AED41,74595 KWD
1000 AED83,49190 KWD
2000 AED166,98380 KWD
5000 AED417,45950 KWD
10000 AED834,91900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 KWD11,97720 AED
5 KWD59,88600 AED
10 KWD119,77200 AED
20 KWD239,54400 AED
50 KWD598,86000 AED
100 KWD1.197,72000 AED
250 KWD2.994,30000 AED
500 KWD5.988,60000 AED
1000 KWD11.977,20000 AED
2000 KWD23.954,40000 AED
5000 KWD59.886,00000 AED
10000 KWD119.772,00000 AED