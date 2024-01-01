Convert CZK to KWD at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Kuwaiti dinars today

10,000 czk
133.530 kwd

Kč1.000 CZK = ك0.01335 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,478.574.33589.83934.8090.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,375.294.03383.56332.3780.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,754.535.144106.60541.3061.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CZK0,01335 KWD
5 CZK0,06677 KWD
10 CZK0,13353 KWD
20 CZK0,26706 KWD
50 CZK0,66765 KWD
100 CZK1,33530 KWD
250 CZK3,33825 KWD
500 CZK6,67650 KWD
1000 CZK13,35300 KWD
2000 CZK26,70600 KWD
5000 CZK66,76500 KWD
10000 CZK133,53000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KWD74,88930 CZK
5 KWD374,44650 CZK
10 KWD748,89300 CZK
20 KWD1.497,78600 CZK
50 KWD3.744,46500 CZK
100 KWD7.488,93000 CZK
250 KWD18.722,32500 CZK
500 KWD37.444,65000 CZK
1000 KWD74.889,30000 CZK
2000 KWD149.778,60000 CZK
5000 KWD374.446,50000 CZK
10000 KWD748.893,00000 CZK