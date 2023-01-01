5 Czech korunas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert CZK to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 czk
0.069 kwd

1.00000 CZK = 0.01376 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106650.86831425.484.3387592.029132.64980.93313
1 USD0.9036510.7846211288.13.920483.160129.50330.84315
1 GBP1.151681.274511641.684.99683105.98837.6021.07466
1 KRW0.000701520.0007763370.00060913110.003043550.06456030.02290450.000654569

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CZK0.01376 KWD
5 CZK0.06881 KWD
10 CZK0.13761 KWD
20 CZK0.27523 KWD
50 CZK0.68807 KWD
100 CZK1.37615 KWD
250 CZK3.44037 KWD
500 CZK6.88075 KWD
1000 CZK13.76150 KWD
2000 CZK27.52300 KWD
5000 CZK68.80750 KWD
10000 CZK137.61500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 KWD72.66640 CZK
5 KWD363.33200 CZK
10 KWD726.66400 CZK
20 KWD1453.32800 CZK
50 KWD3633.32000 CZK
100 KWD7266.64000 CZK
250 KWD18166.60000 CZK
500 KWD36333.20000 CZK
1000 KWD72666.40000 CZK
2000 KWD145332.80000 CZK
5000 KWD363332.00000 CZK
10000 KWD726664.00000 CZK