Kuwaiti dinar to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 11,973 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 11,986 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 11,970 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.068% decrease in value.