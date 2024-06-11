Convert AUD to KWD at the real exchange rate

250 Australian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

250 aud
50.638 kwd

A$1.000 AUD = ك0.2026 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.78523883.60760.930951.62853157.1851.375851.35335
1 GBP1.27351106.4741.185562.07394200.1751.752141.72349
1 INR0.01196060.0093919410.0111350.01947831.880030.0164560.0161869
1 EUR1.074150.84348589.807111.74929168.8451.477871.4537

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AUD0.20255 KWD
5 AUD1.01276 KWD
10 AUD2.02551 KWD
20 AUD4.05102 KWD
50 AUD10.12755 KWD
100 AUD20.25510 KWD
250 AUD50.63775 KWD
500 AUD101.27550 KWD
1000 AUD202.55100 KWD
2000 AUD405.10200 KWD
5000 AUD1012.75500 KWD
10000 AUD2025.51000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 KWD4.93703 AUD
5 KWD24.68515 AUD
10 KWD49.37030 AUD
20 KWD98.74060 AUD
50 KWD246.85150 AUD
100 KWD493.70300 AUD
250 KWD1234.25750 AUD
500 KWD2468.51500 AUD
1000 KWD4937.03000 AUD
2000 KWD9874.06000 AUD
5000 KWD24685.15000 AUD
10000 KWD49370.30000 AUD