Kuwaiti dinar to Australian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kuwaiti dinar to Australian dollars is currently 4,887 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kuwaiti dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.412% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kuwaiti dinar to Australian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 4,922 on 28-06-2024 and a low of 4,877 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a -0.472% decrease in value.