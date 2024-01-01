20 Kuwaiti dinars to Brazilian reais

Convert KWD to BRL at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = R$18.55 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
KWD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BRL
1 KWD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.573018.8205
Low17.758817.6859
Average18.122018.1969
Change2.18%0.50%
1 KWD to BRL stats

The performance of KWD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.5730 and a 30 day low of 17.7588. This means the 30 day average was 18.1220. The change for KWD to BRL was 2.18.

The performance of KWD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.8205 and a 90 day low of 17.6859. This means the 90 day average was 18.1969. The change for KWD to BRL was 0.50.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.070.92717.7921.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.653119.1851.6251.7961,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1340.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 KWD18.54710 BRL
5 KWD92.73550 BRL
10 KWD185.47100 BRL
20 KWD370.94200 BRL
50 KWD927.35500 BRL
100 KWD1,854.71000 BRL
250 KWD4,636.77500 BRL
500 KWD9,273.55000 BRL
1000 KWD18,547.10000 BRL
2000 KWD37,094.20000 BRL
5000 KWD92,735.50000 BRL
10000 KWD185,471.00000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BRL0.05392 KWD
5 BRL0.26958 KWD
10 BRL0.53917 KWD
20 BRL1.07834 KWD
50 BRL2.69584 KWD
100 BRL5.39168 KWD
250 BRL13.47920 KWD
500 BRL26.95840 KWD
1000 BRL53.91680 KWD
2000 BRL107.83360 KWD
5000 BRL269.58400 KWD
10000 BRL539.16800 KWD