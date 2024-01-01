1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KWD to CNY at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ¥23.25 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 KWD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.253823.7381
Low22.907622.9076
Average23.058423.2642
Change0.59%-1.86%
View full history

1 KWD to CNY stats

The performance of KWD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.2538 and a 30 day low of 22.9076. This means the 30 day average was 23.0584. The change for KWD to CNY was 0.59.

The performance of KWD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 23.7381 and a 90 day low of 22.9076. This means the 90 day average was 23.2642. The change for KWD to CNY was -1.86.

Track market ratesView KWD to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.1390.9274517.78811.50751.664311710.373.67295
1 INR0.011885110.01102260.2114130.01791680.019780520.32790.0436534
1 EUR1.0782590.7229119.181.625461.794541844.213.96036
1 ZAR0.05621754.730070.052137610.08474770.093563196.15250.206484

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KWD23.25380 CNY
5 KWD116.26900 CNY
10 KWD232.53800 CNY
20 KWD465.07600 CNY
50 KWD1162.69000 CNY
100 KWD2325.38000 CNY
250 KWD5813.45000 CNY
500 KWD11626.90000 CNY
1000 KWD23253.80000 CNY
2000 KWD46507.60000 CNY
5000 KWD116269.00000 CNY
10000 KWD232538.00000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CNY0.04300 KWD
5 CNY0.21502 KWD
10 CNY0.43004 KWD
20 CNY0.86007 KWD
50 CNY2.15019 KWD
100 CNY4.30037 KWD
250 CNY10.75093 KWD
500 CNY21.50185 KWD
1000 CNY43.00370 KWD
2000 CNY86.00740 KWD
5000 CNY215.01850 KWD
10000 CNY430.03700 KWD