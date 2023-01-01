10 Swedish kronor to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert SEK to KWD at the real exchange rate

10 sek
0.295 kwd

1.00000 SEK = 0.02950 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SEK0.02950 KWD
5 SEK0.14750 KWD
10 SEK0.29500 KWD
20 SEK0.58999 KWD
50 SEK1.47498 KWD
100 SEK2.94995 KWD
250 SEK7.37488 KWD
500 SEK14.74975 KWD
1000 SEK29.49950 KWD
2000 SEK58.99900 KWD
5000 SEK147.49750 KWD
10000 SEK294.99500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 KWD33.89890 SEK
5 KWD169.49450 SEK
10 KWD338.98900 SEK
20 KWD677.97800 SEK
50 KWD1694.94500 SEK
100 KWD3389.89000 SEK
250 KWD8474.72500 SEK
500 KWD16949.45000 SEK
1000 KWD33898.90000 SEK
2000 KWD67797.80000 SEK
5000 KWD169494.50000 SEK
10000 KWD338989.00000 SEK