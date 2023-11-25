20 Singapore dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert SGD to KWD at the real exchange rate

20 sgd
4.602 kwd

1.00000 SGD = 0.23010 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD1155650.9141.518950.79336783.3457.149654.6845
1 IDR0.000064246710.00005872110.00009758750.00005097120.005354640.0004593410.000300964
1 EUR1.094117029.711.661880.8680591.18787.822435.12531
1 AUD0.6583510247.20.60172710.52231354.87024.706973.08404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SGD0.23010 KWD
5 SGD1.15052 KWD
10 SGD2.30104 KWD
20 SGD4.60208 KWD
50 SGD11.50520 KWD
100 SGD23.01040 KWD
250 SGD57.52600 KWD
500 SGD115.05200 KWD
1000 SGD230.10400 KWD
2000 SGD460.20800 KWD
5000 SGD1150.52000 KWD
10000 SGD2301.04000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 KWD4.34586 SGD
5 KWD21.72930 SGD
10 KWD43.45860 SGD
20 KWD86.91720 SGD
50 KWD217.29300 SGD
100 KWD434.58600 SGD
250 KWD1086.46500 SGD
500 KWD2172.93000 SGD
1000 KWD4345.86000 SGD
2000 KWD8691.72000 SGD
5000 KWD21729.30000 SGD
10000 KWD43458.60000 SGD