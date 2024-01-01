Brazilian reais to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert BRL to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,626.58 sbd

1.000 BRL = 1.627 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1541.4741.6630.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5951.7271.9481.13221.382
1 USD0.9230.788183.1681.361.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BRL1.62658 SBD
5 BRL8.13290 SBD
10 BRL16.26580 SBD
20 BRL32.53160 SBD
50 BRL81.32900 SBD
100 BRL162.65800 SBD
250 BRL406.64500 SBD
500 BRL813.29000 SBD
1000 BRL1,626.58000 SBD
2000 BRL3,253.16000 SBD
5000 BRL8,132.90000 SBD
10000 BRL16,265.80000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 SBD0.61479 BRL
5 SBD3.07394 BRL
10 SBD6.14788 BRL
20 SBD12.29576 BRL
50 SBD30.73940 BRL
100 SBD61.47880 BRL
250 SBD153.69700 BRL
500 SBD307.39400 BRL
1000 SBD614.78800 BRL
2000 SBD1,229.57600 BRL
5000 SBD3,073.94000 BRL
10000 SBD6,147.88000 BRL