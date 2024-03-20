US dollars to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert USD to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
8,183.31 sbd

1.000 USD = 8.183 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2821.4761.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6731.7271.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0831.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 USD8.18331 SBD
5 USD40.91655 SBD
10 USD81.83310 SBD
20 USD163.66620 SBD
50 USD409.16550 SBD
100 USD818.33100 SBD
250 USD2,045.82750 SBD
500 USD4,091.65500 SBD
1000 USD8,183.31000 SBD
2000 USD16,366.62000 SBD
5000 USD40,916.55000 SBD
10000 USD81,833.10000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / US Dollar
1 SBD0.12220 USD
5 SBD0.61100 USD
10 SBD1.22200 USD
20 SBD2.44400 USD
50 SBD6.11000 USD
100 SBD12.22000 USD
250 SBD30.55000 USD
500 SBD61.10000 USD
1000 SBD122.20000 USD
2000 SBD244.40000 USD
5000 SBD611.00000 USD
10000 SBD1,222.00000 USD