Indonesian rupiahs to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert IDR to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
520.31 sbd

1.000 IDR = 0.0005203 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:17
How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 IDR0.00052 SBD
5 IDR0.00260 SBD
10 IDR0.00520 SBD
20 IDR0.01041 SBD
50 IDR0.02602 SBD
100 IDR0.05203 SBD
250 IDR0.13008 SBD
500 IDR0.26015 SBD
1000 IDR0.52031 SBD
2000 IDR1.04061 SBD
5000 IDR2.60153 SBD
10000 IDR5.20306 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SBD1,921.94000 IDR
5 SBD9,609.70000 IDR
10 SBD19,219.40000 IDR
20 SBD38,438.80000 IDR
50 SBD96,097.00000 IDR
100 SBD192,194.00000 IDR
250 SBD480,485.00000 IDR
500 SBD960,970.00000 IDR
1000 SBD1,921,940.00000 IDR
2000 SBD3,843,880.00000 IDR
5000 SBD9,609,700.00000 IDR
10000 SBD19,219,400.00000 IDR