5 Indonesian rupiahs to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert IDR to SBD at the real exchange rate

5 idr
0.00 sbd

Rp1.000 IDR = SI$0.0005275 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SBD
1 IDR to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change2.47%3.78%
View full history

1 IDR to SBD stats

The performance of IDR to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for IDR to SBD was 2.47.

The performance of IDR to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for IDR to SBD was 3.78.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD183.9660.9071.3091.491.3550.7647.799
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0160.0090.093
1 EUR1.10392.62711.4441.6441.4950.8438.604
1 SGD0.76464.140.69211.1381.0350.5835.958

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 IDR0.00053 SBD
5 IDR0.00264 SBD
10 IDR0.00528 SBD
20 IDR0.01055 SBD
50 IDR0.02638 SBD
100 IDR0.05275 SBD
250 IDR0.13188 SBD
500 IDR0.26377 SBD
1000 IDR0.52754 SBD
2000 IDR1.05507 SBD
5000 IDR2.63769 SBD
10000 IDR5.27537 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SBD1,895.60000 IDR
5 SBD9,478.00000 IDR
10 SBD18,956.00000 IDR
20 SBD37,912.00000 IDR
50 SBD94,780.00000 IDR
100 SBD189,560.00000 IDR
250 SBD473,900.00000 IDR
500 SBD947,800.00000 IDR
1000 SBD1,895,600.00000 IDR
2000 SBD3,791,200.00000 IDR
5000 SBD9,478,000.00000 IDR
10000 SBD18,956,000.00000 IDR