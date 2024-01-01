Brazilian reais to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert BRL to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,453,680 pyg

1.000 BRL = 1,454 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1541.4741.6630.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5951.7271.9481.13221.382
1 USD0.9230.788183.1681.361.5350.89116.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BRL1,453.68000 PYG
5 BRL7,268.40000 PYG
10 BRL14,536.80000 PYG
20 BRL29,073.60000 PYG
50 BRL72,684.00000 PYG
100 BRL145,368.00000 PYG
250 BRL363,420.00000 PYG
500 BRL726,840.00000 PYG
1000 BRL1,453,680.00000 PYG
2000 BRL2,907,360.00000 PYG
5000 BRL7,268,400.00000 PYG
10000 BRL14,536,800.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Brazilian Real
1 PYG0.00069 BRL
5 PYG0.00344 BRL
10 PYG0.00688 BRL
20 PYG0.01376 BRL
50 PYG0.03440 BRL
100 PYG0.06879 BRL
250 PYG0.17198 BRL
500 PYG0.34396 BRL
1000 PYG0.68791 BRL
2000 PYG1.37582 BRL
5000 PYG3.43956 BRL
10000 PYG6.87911 BRL