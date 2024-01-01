5,000 Brazilian reais to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert BRL to PYG at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
6,868,400 pyg

R$1.000 BRL = ₲1,374 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BRL to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BRL to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,391.73001,470.5100
Low1,317.01001,317.0100
Average1,353.39371,392.6170
Change-0.88%-5.69%
1 BRL to PYG stats

The performance of BRL to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,391.7300 and a 30 day low of 1,317.0100. This means the 30 day average was 1,353.3937. The change for BRL to PYG was -0.88.

The performance of BRL to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,470.5100 and a 90 day low of 1,317.0100. This means the 90 day average was 1,392.6170. The change for BRL to PYG was -5.69.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BRL1,373.68000 PYG
5 BRL6,868.40000 PYG
10 BRL13,736.80000 PYG
20 BRL27,473.60000 PYG
50 BRL68,684.00000 PYG
100 BRL137,368.00000 PYG
250 BRL343,420.00000 PYG
500 BRL686,840.00000 PYG
1000 BRL1,373,680.00000 PYG
2000 BRL2,747,360.00000 PYG
5000 BRL6,868,400.00000 PYG
10000 BRL13,736,800.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Brazilian Real
1 PYG0.00073 BRL
5 PYG0.00364 BRL
10 PYG0.00728 BRL
20 PYG0.01456 BRL
50 PYG0.03640 BRL
100 PYG0.07280 BRL
250 PYG0.18199 BRL
500 PYG0.36399 BRL
1000 PYG0.72797 BRL
2000 PYG1.45594 BRL
5000 PYG3.63986 BRL
10000 PYG7.27971 BRL