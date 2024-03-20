Brazilian reais to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert BRL to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
7,636.57 uyu

1.000 BRL = 7.637 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1511.4741.6630.96618.256
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5871.7271.9481.13121.381
1 USD0.9230.788183.1691.361.5350.89116.842
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Uruguayan Peso
1 BRL7.63657 UYU
5 BRL38.18285 UYU
10 BRL76.36570 UYU
20 BRL152.73140 UYU
50 BRL381.82850 UYU
100 BRL763.65700 UYU
250 BRL1,909.14250 UYU
500 BRL3,818.28500 UYU
1000 BRL7,636.57000 UYU
2000 BRL15,273.14000 UYU
5000 BRL38,182.85000 UYU
10000 BRL76,365.70000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Brazilian Real
1 UYU0.13095 BRL
5 UYU0.65475 BRL
10 UYU1.30949 BRL
20 UYU2.61898 BRL
50 UYU6.54745 BRL
100 UYU13.09490 BRL
250 UYU32.73725 BRL
500 UYU65.47450 BRL
1000 UYU130.94900 BRL
2000 UYU261.89800 BRL
5000 UYU654.74500 BRL
10000 UYU1,309.49000 BRL