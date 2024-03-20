Danish kroner to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert DKK to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
5,592.71 uyu

1.000 DKK = 5.593 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.08511.3540.854302.2811.66311.57490.267
1 USD0.922110.4640.787278.61.53210.66783.195
1 SEK0.0880.09610.07526.6240.1461.0197.95
1 GBP1.1711.27113.2971354.0031.94713.554105.712

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Uruguayan Peso
1 DKK5.59271 UYU
5 DKK27.96355 UYU
10 DKK55.92710 UYU
20 DKK111.85420 UYU
50 DKK279.63550 UYU
100 DKK559.27100 UYU
250 DKK1,398.17750 UYU
500 DKK2,796.35500 UYU
1000 DKK5,592.71000 UYU
2000 DKK11,185.42000 UYU
5000 DKK27,963.55000 UYU
10000 DKK55,927.10000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Danish Krone
1 UYU0.17880 DKK
5 UYU0.89402 DKK
10 UYU1.78804 DKK
20 UYU3.57608 DKK
50 UYU8.94020 DKK
100 UYU17.88040 DKK
250 UYU44.70100 DKK
500 UYU89.40200 DKK
1000 UYU178.80400 DKK
2000 UYU357.60800 DKK
5000 UYU894.02000 DKK
10000 UYU1,788.04000 DKK