Indonesian rupiahs to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert IDR to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
2,429.21 uyu

1.000 IDR = 0.002429 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:03
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Uruguayan Peso
1 IDR0.00243 UYU
5 IDR0.01215 UYU
10 IDR0.02429 UYU
20 IDR0.04858 UYU
50 IDR0.12146 UYU
100 IDR0.24292 UYU
250 IDR0.60730 UYU
500 IDR1.21461 UYU
1000 IDR2.42921 UYU
2000 IDR4.85842 UYU
5000 IDR12.14605 UYU
10000 IDR24.29210 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 UYU411.65700 IDR
5 UYU2,058.28500 IDR
10 UYU4,116.57000 IDR
20 UYU8,233.14000 IDR
50 UYU20,582.85000 IDR
100 UYU41,165.70000 IDR
250 UYU102,914.25000 IDR
500 UYU205,828.50000 IDR
1000 UYU411,657.00000 IDR
2000 UYU823,314.00000 IDR
5000 UYU2,058,285.00000 IDR
10000 UYU4,116,570.00000 IDR