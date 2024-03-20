Israeli new sheqels to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert ILS to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
10,445.60 uyu

1.000 ILS = 10.45 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.761.4731.6590.96818.225
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2651.7241.9421.13321.338
1 USD0.9160.782183.111.3481.5190.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Uruguayan Peso
1 ILS10.44560 UYU
5 ILS52.22800 UYU
10 ILS104.45600 UYU
20 ILS208.91200 UYU
50 ILS522.28000 UYU
100 ILS1,044.56000 UYU
250 ILS2,611.40000 UYU
500 ILS5,222.80000 UYU
1000 ILS10,445.60000 UYU
2000 ILS20,891.20000 UYU
5000 ILS52,228.00000 UYU
10000 ILS104,456.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Israeli New Sheqel
1 UYU0.09573 ILS
5 UYU0.47867 ILS
10 UYU0.95734 ILS
20 UYU1.91468 ILS
50 UYU4.78671 ILS
100 UYU9.57341 ILS
250 UYU23.93353 ILS
500 UYU47.86705 ILS
1000 UYU95.73410 ILS
2000 UYU191.46820 ILS
5000 UYU478.67050 ILS
10000 UYU957.34100 ILS