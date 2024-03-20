Chinese yuan rmb to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert CNY to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,335.55 uyu

1.000 CNY = 5.336 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:46
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uruguayan Peso
1 CNY5.33555 UYU
5 CNY26.67775 UYU
10 CNY53.35550 UYU
20 CNY106.71100 UYU
50 CNY266.77750 UYU
100 CNY533.55500 UYU
250 CNY1,333.88750 UYU
500 CNY2,667.77500 UYU
1000 CNY5,335.55000 UYU
2000 CNY10,671.10000 UYU
5000 CNY26,677.75000 UYU
10000 CNY53,355.50000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UYU0.18742 CNY
5 UYU0.93711 CNY
10 UYU1.87422 CNY
20 UYU3.74844 CNY
50 UYU9.37110 CNY
100 UYU18.74220 CNY
250 UYU46.85550 CNY
500 UYU93.71100 CNY
1000 UYU187.42200 CNY
2000 UYU374.84400 CNY
5000 UYU937.11000 CNY
10000 UYU1,874.22000 CNY