Chinese yuan rmb to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert CNY to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
5,646.88 uyu

¥1.000 CNY = $U5.647 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
CNY to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.64695.6469
Low5.50025.2586
Average5.53865.4347
Change2.59%7.38%
1 CNY to UYU stats

The performance of CNY to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.6469 and a 30 day low of 5.5002. This means the 30 day average was 5.5386. The change for CNY to UYU was 2.59.

The performance of CNY to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.6469 and a 90 day low of 5.2586. This means the 90 day average was 5.4347. The change for CNY to UYU was 7.38.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uruguayan Peso
1 CNY5.64688 UYU
5 CNY28.23440 UYU
10 CNY56.46880 UYU
20 CNY112.93760 UYU
50 CNY282.34400 UYU
100 CNY564.68800 UYU
250 CNY1,411.72000 UYU
500 CNY2,823.44000 UYU
1000 CNY5,646.88000 UYU
2000 CNY11,293.76000 UYU
5000 CNY28,234.40000 UYU
10000 CNY56,468.80000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UYU0.17709 CNY
5 UYU0.88545 CNY
10 UYU1.77089 CNY
20 UYU3.54178 CNY
50 UYU8.85445 CNY
100 UYU17.70890 CNY
250 UYU44.27225 CNY
500 UYU88.54450 CNY
1000 UYU177.08900 CNY
2000 UYU354.17800 CNY
5000 UYU885.44500 CNY
10000 UYU1,770.89000 CNY