Malaysian ringgits to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert MYR to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
9,012.69 uyu

RM1.000 MYR = $U9.013 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.01279.0127
Low8.49078.1067
Average8.63468.4030
Change5.86%11.00%
1 MYR to UYU stats

The performance of MYR to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.0127 and a 30 day low of 8.4907. This means the 30 day average was 8.6346. The change for MYR to UYU was 5.86.

The performance of MYR to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.0127 and a 90 day low of 8.1067. This means the 90 day average was 8.4030. The change for MYR to UYU was 11.00.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Uruguayan Peso
1 MYR9.01269 UYU
5 MYR45.06345 UYU
10 MYR90.12690 UYU
20 MYR180.25380 UYU
50 MYR450.63450 UYU
100 MYR901.26900 UYU
250 MYR2,253.17250 UYU
500 MYR4,506.34500 UYU
1000 MYR9,012.69000 UYU
2000 MYR18,025.38000 UYU
5000 MYR45,063.45000 UYU
10000 MYR90,126.90000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Malaysian Ringgit
1 UYU0.11096 MYR
5 UYU0.55478 MYR
10 UYU1.10955 MYR
20 UYU2.21910 MYR
50 UYU5.54775 MYR
100 UYU11.09550 MYR
250 UYU27.73875 MYR
500 UYU55.47750 MYR
1000 UYU110.95500 MYR
2000 UYU221.91000 MYR
5000 UYU554.77500 MYR
10000 UYU1,109.55000 MYR