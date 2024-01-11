말레이시아 링깃 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 MYR → UYU 변환

1,000 myr
8,484.07 uyu

1.00000 MYR = 8.48407 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.332451.4995983.05590.913550.786381.3398555.979
1 SGD0.75049711.1254462.33320.6856050.5901761.0055542.0121
1 AUD0.666850.888544155.38580.609190.5243970.89347937.3296
1 INR0.01204010.01604280.018055210.0109990.009468080.01613190.673992

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

말레이시아 링깃 → 우루과이 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 MYR을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UYU을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 MYR → UYU 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 말레이시아 링깃

MYR → USD

MYR → SGD

MYR → AUD

MYR → INR

MYR → EUR

MYR → GBP

MYR → CAD

MYR → PHP

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 말레이시아 링깃 / 우루과이 페소
1 MYR8.48407 UYU
5 MYR42.42035 UYU
10 MYR84.84070 UYU
20 MYR169.68140 UYU
50 MYR424.20350 UYU
100 MYR848.40700 UYU
250 MYR2121.01750 UYU
500 MYR4242.03500 UYU
1000 MYR8484.07000 UYU
2000 MYR16968.14000 UYU
5000 MYR42420.35000 UYU
10000 MYR84840.70000 UYU
환율 우루과이 페소 / 말레이시아 링깃
1 UYU0.11787 MYR
5 UYU0.58934 MYR
10 UYU1.17868 MYR
20 UYU2.35736 MYR
50 UYU5.89340 MYR
100 UYU11.78680 MYR
250 UYU29.46700 MYR
500 UYU58.93400 MYR
1000 UYU117.86800 MYR
2000 UYU235.73600 MYR
5000 UYU589.34000 MYR
10000 UYU1178.68000 MYR