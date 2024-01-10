브라질 헤알 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 BRL → UYU 변환

1,000 brl
8,038.10 uyu

1.00000 BRL = 8.03810 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
브라질 헤알 → 우루과이 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UYU을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → UYU 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 브라질 헤알 / 우루과이 페소
1 BRL8.03810 UYU
5 BRL40.19050 UYU
10 BRL80.38100 UYU
20 BRL160.76200 UYU
50 BRL401.90500 UYU
100 BRL803.81000 UYU
250 BRL2009.52500 UYU
500 BRL4019.05000 UYU
1000 BRL8038.10000 UYU
2000 BRL16076.20000 UYU
5000 BRL40190.50000 UYU
10000 BRL80381.00000 UYU
환율 우루과이 페소 / 브라질 헤알
1 UYU0.12441 BRL
5 UYU0.62204 BRL
10 UYU1.24408 BRL
20 UYU2.48816 BRL
50 UYU6.22040 BRL
100 UYU12.44080 BRL
250 UYU31.10200 BRL
500 UYU62.20400 BRL
1000 UYU124.40800 BRL
2000 UYU248.81600 BRL
5000 UYU622.04000 BRL
10000 UYU1244.08000 BRL