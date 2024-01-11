루마니아 레우 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 RON → UYU 변환

1,000 ron
8,670.99 uyu

1.00000 RON = 8.67099 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.91161.340251.497790.7841291.33210.8541583.0654
1 EUR1.09711.470251.643080.860191.461310.93697591.1227
1 CAD0.7461290.68015411.117550.5850620.9939190.63730661.9775
1 AUD0.667650.6086140.89481810.5235240.8893770.57027355.4586

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 우루과이 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UYU을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → UYU 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 루마니아 레우 / 우루과이 페소
1 RON8.67099 UYU
5 RON43.35495 UYU
10 RON86.70990 UYU
20 RON173.41980 UYU
50 RON433.54950 UYU
100 RON867.09900 UYU
250 RON2167.74750 UYU
500 RON4335.49500 UYU
1000 RON8670.99000 UYU
2000 RON17341.98000 UYU
5000 RON43354.95000 UYU
10000 RON86709.90000 UYU
환율 우루과이 페소 / 루마니아 레우
1 UYU0.11533 RON
5 UYU0.57664 RON
10 UYU1.15327 RON
20 UYU2.30654 RON
50 UYU5.76635 RON
100 UYU11.53270 RON
250 UYU28.83175 RON
500 UYU57.66350 RON
1000 UYU115.32700 RON
2000 UYU230.65400 RON
5000 UYU576.63500 RON
10000 UYU1153.27000 RON