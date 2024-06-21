500 루마니아 레우 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 RON → UYU 변환

500 ron
4,240.81 uyu

L1.000 RON = $U8.482 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
상위 통화

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9331.3681.5010.791.3530.89283.589
1 EUR1.07211.4661.6090.8461.450.95589.587
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0970.5770.9890.65261.101
1 AUD0.6660.6220.91110.5260.9020.59455.691

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 우루과이 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UYU을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → UYU 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

