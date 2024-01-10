불가리아 레프 → 우루과이 페소

실제 환율로 BGN → UYU 변환

1000 bgn
22058.30 uyu

1.00000 BGN = 22.05830 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:29
불가리아 레프 → 우루과이 페소 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BGN을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 UYU을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BGN → UYU 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 불가리아 레프 / 우루과이 페소
1 BGN22.05830 UYU
5 BGN110.29150 UYU
10 BGN220.58300 UYU
20 BGN441.16600 UYU
50 BGN1102.91500 UYU
100 BGN2205.83000 UYU
250 BGN5514.57500 UYU
500 BGN11029.15000 UYU
1000 BGN22058.30000 UYU
2000 BGN44116.60000 UYU
5000 BGN110291.50000 UYU
10000 BGN220583.00000 UYU
환율 우루과이 페소 / 불가리아 레프
1 UYU0.04533 BGN
5 UYU0.22667 BGN
10 UYU0.45334 BGN
20 UYU0.90669 BGN
50 UYU2.26672 BGN
100 UYU4.53344 BGN
250 UYU11.33360 BGN
500 UYU22.66720 BGN
1000 UYU45.33440 BGN
2000 UYU90.66880 BGN
5000 UYU226.67200 BGN
10000 UYU453.34400 BGN