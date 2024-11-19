Bulgarian levs to Uruguayan pesos today
Convert BGN to UYU at the real exchange rate
BGN to UYU conversion chart
1 BGN = 23.12770 UYU
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 BGN to UYU
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|23.2499
|24.0852
|Low
|22.6910
|22.6910
|Average
|23.0286
|23.1713
|Change
|0.22%
|0.56%
|View full history
1 BGN to UYU stats
The performance of BGN to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.2499 and a 30 day low of 22.6910. This means the 30 day average was 23.0286. The change for BGN to UYU was 0.22.
The performance of BGN to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.0852 and a 90 day low of 22.6910. This means the 90 day average was 23.1713. The change for BGN to UYU was 0.56.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Uruguayan pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uruguayan Peso
|1 BGN
|23.12770 UYU
|5 BGN
|115.63850 UYU
|10 BGN
|231.27700 UYU
|20 BGN
|462.55400 UYU
|50 BGN
|1,156.38500 UYU
|100 BGN
|2,312.77000 UYU
|250 BGN
|5,781.92500 UYU
|500 BGN
|11,563.85000 UYU
|1000 BGN
|23,127.70000 UYU
|2000 BGN
|46,255.40000 UYU
|5000 BGN
|115,638.50000 UYU
|10000 BGN
|231,277.00000 UYU