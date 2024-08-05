Turkish liras to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert TRY to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
1,218.75 uyu

TL1.000 TRY = $U1.219 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.22841.2373
Low1.21291.1893
Average1.21871.2085
Change-0.79%1.84%
1 TRY to UYU stats

The performance of TRY to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2284 and a 30 day low of 1.2129. This means the 30 day average was 1.2187. The change for TRY to UYU was -0.79.

The performance of TRY to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2373 and a 90 day low of 1.1893. This means the 90 day average was 1.2085. The change for TRY to UYU was 1.84.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9160.782278.983.7221.3883.67348.674
1 EUR1.09110.853304.32291.3531.5154.00853.11
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.615107.0511.7754.69662.237
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Uruguayan Peso
1 TRY1.21875 UYU
5 TRY6.09375 UYU
10 TRY12.18750 UYU
20 TRY24.37500 UYU
50 TRY60.93750 UYU
100 TRY121.87500 UYU
250 TRY304.68750 UYU
500 TRY609.37500 UYU
1000 TRY1,218.75000 UYU
2000 TRY2,437.50000 UYU
5000 TRY6,093.75000 UYU
10000 TRY12,187.50000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Turkish Lira
1 UYU0.82051 TRY
5 UYU4.10257 TRY
10 UYU8.20514 TRY
20 UYU16.41028 TRY
50 UYU41.02570 TRY
100 UYU82.05140 TRY
250 UYU205.12850 TRY
500 UYU410.25700 TRY
1000 UYU820.51400 TRY
2000 UYU1,641.02800 TRY
5000 UYU4,102.57000 TRY
10000 UYU8,205.14000 TRY