Hong Kong dollars to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert HKD to UYU at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = $U5.497 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
HKD to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UYU
1 HKD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.51635.5163
Low5.28405.1597
Average5.39655.3202
Change2.81%6.12%
1 HKD to UYU stats

The performance of HKD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.5163 and a 30 day low of 5.2840. This means the 30 day average was 5.3965. The change for HKD to UYU was 2.81.

The performance of HKD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.5163 and a 90 day low of 5.1597. This means the 90 day average was 5.3202. The change for HKD to UYU was 6.12.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
100 HKD549.66700 UYU
200 HKD1,099.33400 UYU
300 HKD1,649.00100 UYU
500 HKD2,748.33500 UYU
1000 HKD5,496.67000 UYU
2000 HKD10,993.34000 UYU
2500 HKD13,741.67500 UYU
3000 HKD16,490.01000 UYU
4000 HKD21,986.68000 UYU
5000 HKD27,483.35000 UYU
10000 HKD54,966.70000 UYU
20000 HKD109,933.40000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 UYU0.18193 HKD
5 UYU0.90964 HKD
10 UYU1.81928 HKD
20 UYU3.63856 HKD
50 UYU9.09640 HKD
100 UYU18.19280 HKD
250 UYU45.48200 HKD
500 UYU90.96400 HKD
1000 UYU181.92800 HKD
2000 UYU363.85600 HKD
5000 UYU909.64000 HKD
10000 UYU1,819.28000 HKD