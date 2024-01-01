Hungarian forints to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert HUF to UYU at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = $U0.1094 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UYU
1 HUF to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11200.1195
Low0.10930.1093
Average0.11080.1134
Change-2.35%-4.13%
View full history

1 HUF to UYU stats

The performance of HUF to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1120 and a 30 day low of 0.1093. This means the 30 day average was 0.1108. The change for HUF to UYU was -2.35.

The performance of HUF to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1195 and a 90 day low of 0.1093. This means the 90 day average was 0.1134. The change for HUF to UYU was -4.13.

Track market ratesView HUF to UYU chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.7911.41.34418.10384.3861.54
1 EUR1.05210.8331.4731.41519.05388.8131.621
1 GBP1.2641.20111.7681.69822.875106.6261.946
1 CAD0.7150.6790.56510.9612.93560.2951.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Uruguayan Peso
2000 HUF218.70000 UYU
5000 HUF546.75000 UYU
10000 HUF1,093.50000 UYU
15000 HUF1,640.25000 UYU
20000 HUF2,187.00000 UYU
30000 HUF3,280.50000 UYU
40000 HUF4,374.00000 UYU
50000 HUF5,467.50000 UYU
60000 HUF6,561.00000 UYU
100000 HUF10,935.00000 UYU
150000 HUF16,402.50000 UYU
200000 HUF21,870.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Hungarian Forint
1 UYU9.14498 HUF
5 UYU45.72490 HUF
10 UYU91.44980 HUF
20 UYU182.89960 HUF
50 UYU457.24900 HUF
100 UYU914.49800 HUF
250 UYU2,286.24500 HUF
500 UYU4,572.49000 HUF
1000 UYU9,144.98000 HUF
2000 UYU18,289.96000 HUF
5000 UYU45,724.90000 HUF
10000 UYU91,449.80000 HUF